California river floods 2,000 buildings in California

Jonathan Von Renner checks on his son Jonathan Jr., and friend Emilio Ontivares in lower Guerneville, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two Northern California communities are accessible only by boat after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says Guerneville, "is officially an island" and another nearby town was also isolated by floodwaters. The Press Democrat via AP Kent Porter