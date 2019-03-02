Greenhouse disrupting food systems with aquaponics

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2019, AT 12:01 A.M. CST. AND THEREAFTER In this Feb. 13, 2019 photo, red leaf and green leaf lettuce, kale and spinach float on grow mats in a 3-acre greenhouse at Superior Fresh in Hixton, Wis. Considered the largest aquaponics system in the world, the $17 million facility provides leafy greens and salmon to grocery stores and restaurants and uses less water and space than a conventional farm. Pictured is greenhouse technician Aaron Moats. Wisconsin State Journal via AP John Hart