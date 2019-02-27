State Senate Democrats, Cuomo spar over Manhattan toll plan

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, traffic makes it's way across 42nd Street near Grand Central Terminal in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday Feb. 26, 2019, announced a deal on plans for new tolls on motorists entering the heart of Manhattan, an important show of support as state lawmakers debate ways to raise revenue for an outdated transit system. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo