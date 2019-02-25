The Latest: Gas blowout settlement approved by judge

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2016 file photo, Porter Ranch Estates sit at the foothills near a Southern California Gas Co. gas well that leaked methane daily near the community Porter Ranch, Calif. A stink is being raised over a $120 million court settlement from the nation's largest-known natural gas leak and it's not about money, but cow manure. Environmental groups have criticized a plan to put more than a fifth of the settlement toward capturing climate-changing methane from dairy farms in California's San Joaquin Valley. Michael Owen Baker, File AP Photo