Below freezing temperatures pose a threat to cattle herd

A sustained cold snap in North Dakota is costing some ranchers thousands of dollars and is stressful for their cattle, especially as calving season approaches.
The North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network says parts of the state have experienced temperatures below freezing for more than 40 days, which is worse than usual for this time of year.
Bismarck Tribune reports that agriculture experts say pregnant cows eat about twice as much during the cold to prevent weight loss. Ranchers must provide windbreaks and extra bedding to prevent their cattle from suffering cold stress. Cattle must have access to water that isn't frozen.
Livestock producers whose cattle die in extreme weather conditions can apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Livestock Indemnity Program for grants to cover the loss.
