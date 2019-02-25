New England’s biggest fishing trade show set for this week

The largest fishermen's trade show in New England will take place this week as the industry grapples with issues such as warming oceans and uncertainty in the worldwide lobster market.
The Maine Fishermen's Forum is slated to take place at the Samoset Resort in Rockport from Feb. 28 to March 2. The event consists of seminars, meetings and other events about New England fishing. Maine fishery regulators also use the event to release new data about the state's annual catch.
The Maine Lobstermen's Association's 65th Annual Meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 1. Lobstering is one of the most important industries in the state, and one of the biggest customers worldwide is China, which is locked in a trade dispute with the United States about seafood and other goods.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments