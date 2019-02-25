Strong wind expected across northern New England

The National Weather Service says strong wind will likely blow down large tree limbs and power lines in parts of northern New England.
The weather service issued a strong wind warning for southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire and parts of Maine until Monday evening. It said wind gusts of 60 miles per hour were most likely in southern New Hampshire and southwest Maine, with sustained winds of 40 mph elsewhere.
Officials said widespread power outages are possible, and travel could be difficult.
