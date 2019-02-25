Barrick Gold goes after Newmont to create mining giant

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2006 file photo, a close-up of the chest patch of a worker at Barrick's Ruby Hill Mine, outside Eureka, Nev., is shown. Barrick Gold will try to acquire Newmont Mining Corp. in an all-stock deal that would create a mining behemoth worth about $42 billion. Newmont, based in Colorado, has shunned the Canadian miner so far, and the latest overture could become hostile. Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow said that the two companies have highly complementary assets in Nevada, which includes Barrick’s mineral endowments and Newmont’s processing plants and infrastructure. Douglas C. Pizac, File AP Photo