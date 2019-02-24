Despite suit, effort for Robert Indiana museum is advancing

In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 photo, Larry Sterrs poses in Unity, Maine, in front of an image of Star of Hope, the home the artist Robert Indiana. Sterrs, the presumptive chairman of the Star of Hope Foundation, is leading efforts to turn the Vinalhaven island home into a museum to display the artist's work, despite a lawsuit targeting the reclusive artist's estate. Indiana died last May at age 89. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo