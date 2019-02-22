Report: Apps give Facebook sensitive health and other data

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo shows the Facebook app icon on an iPhone in New York. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that several phone apps are sending sensitive user data to Facebook, including health information, without users’ consent. The report says an analytics tool called “App Events” allows app developers to record user activity and report it back to Facebook, even if the user isn’t on Facebook. Karly Domb Sadof, File AP Photo