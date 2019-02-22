The Latest: UN agencies say 3.4 million have fled Venezuela

Youths wearing white T-shirts and Venezuelan flags hike through an unmarked trail between high bushes to sneak into Colombia, for the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert on the Colombian side of the border, in Palotal, Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Venezuela's power struggle is set to become a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding President Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting his refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are stored. Fernando Llano AP Photo