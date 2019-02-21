New Mexico bill to boost school funding heads to House vote

The Democrat-led New Mexico House of Representatives is poised to approve a spending plan for the coming fiscal year that would channel a windfall of state income toward public education, infrastructure projects and pay raises for public officials.
The $7 billion general fund budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would increases annual state spending by nearly $700 million, or about 11 percent.
Roughly $450 million of that increase would go toward education initiatives as lawmakers grapple with a court order to provide more resources to struggling schools and minority students in particular.
The bill also includes $150 million in one-time subsidies for the film industry and would reinstate intercollegiate soccer, skiing and beach volleyball teams at the University of New Mexico.
Here is a glance at key provisions of the spending plan.
___
PUBLIC EDUCATION
Even as the overall state budget grows, a greater share would go toward public schools — a roughly 48 percent share. That would bring total annual state spending on public education to near $3.3 billion.
The plan includes 6 percent raises for teachers, principals and school staff. About $120 million in new spending would fund a program that extends the school year by five weeks at elementary schools that volunteer to participate. Teachers who participate would boost their annual income by an additional 15 percent.
Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, a lead architect of the budget bill, says the biggest budget bump is directed at the education of vulnerable students from low-income and minority families. Those students would get more support through adjustments to a decades-old school funding formula that aims to equalize educational opportunities.
___
COUNTERPOINT
Republicans including Rep. Paul Bandy of Aztec fear the quick boost in state spending cannot be managed efficiently or sustained through future recessions without raising taxes or slashing spending.
They support pay increases but would prefer to limit overall spending increases to 5 percent, offer tax rebates and set aside more money for fiscal emergencies.
Democrats counter that their plan already sets aside an unprecedented $1.6 billion as a precaution against recession, with an additional $150 million socked away in a "rainy-day" fund.
State economists this month upheld a forecast for a $1.4 billion surplus during the current fiscal year and an additional $1.1 billion for the year that starts July 1.
___
INFRASTRUCTURE
The Democrat-backed budget devotes $256 million directly to transportation projects, largely on roadways. The state would pay for the road projects without borrowing, eliminating future borrowing costs associated with government bonds.
Democratic Rep. Nathan Small of Las Cruces says that spending will pay dividends in terms of road safety and new construction jobs. Transportation officials say roadways in the southeast of the state are deteriorating under the strain of truck traffic from the booming oil industry.
An additional $98 million would go toward highway maintenance, and $53 million in road funding is slated for local government projects.
___
PAY INCREASES
Pay for state workers would rise by 4 percent. Dan Secrist of the Communications Workers of America says its members across several major agencies deserve a greater increase after a decade of austere state budgeting.
The pay proposal for teachers is more generous, at 6 percent, as the state attempts to attract and retain talented educators.
The budget bill from Democrats also sets new minimum teacher salaries, starting at $41,000, and rising to $60,000 as teachers hit major career milestones.
___
HEALTH, CHILD WELFARE
Increased spending of $45 million is directed at Medicaid, in part to offset federal reductions. The state spends nearly $979 million on its share of the federally subsidized health plan for the poor and disabled.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham campaigned successfully last year on pledges to expand early childhood education and protect children more effectively from abusive household environments. The House budget includes many of her priorities, increasing spending on child protective services and preschool programs at the Children, Youth and Families Department.
