After veteran salaries drop, baseball players want change

Neil Walker of the Miami Marlins baseball team poses Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. While Manny Machado agreed to a pending $300 million, 10-year contract with San Diego and Bryce Harper is likely to top Giancarlo Stanton's record $325 million, 13-year deal, many less-than-superstar veterans have been routed on the free-agent market. Walker's salary dropped from $17.2 million to $2 million in two years. Jeff Roberson AP Photo