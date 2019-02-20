Palestinian leader will refuse Israeli tax transfers

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Central Council of the Palestinian Liberation Organization in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Abbas said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that he will not accept a monthly tax transfer from Israel if it carries out its decision to deduct amounts the Palestinians pay to the families of prisoners and people killed in fighting with Israel. Abbas accused Israel of trying to put political pressure on him and violating longstanding economic agreements. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo