Prisons secretary tries to soothe youth prison concerns

Department of Corrections Secretary-designee Kevin Carr tried to soothe lawmakers' concerns that Gov. Tony Evers needs more time to close the state's troubled youth prison than the Legislature has given him, telling the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday that Evers wants kids out of the facility as soon as possible.
Carr appeared before the committee to answer questions about his philosophy and approach as the panel prepares to vote on whether to recommend that the Senate confirm him. The fate of the youth prison was on the top of most of the committee members' minds. The facility outside Irma has been under investigation for four years amid allegations of prisoner abuse.
Republicans passed a bill last year that requires the department to close the prison by 2021 and move the inmates to county facilities. Evers' administration has warned it may take until 2023 to close the prison, frustrating GOP lawmakers.
Carr said in his opening statements to the committee that Evers is committed to closing the prison as soon as possible. But he called for patience, asking lawmakers to be realistic about how long it will take to build the county facilities. He stressed that as soon as those facilities are ready the prison will close.
"The governor and I are in total agreement. Whenever there is an acceptable location where we could move the youth from (the prison), existing or new, that provides the programming, we would do it if we could," Carr said.
Committee members wouldn't give, though.
"We are not going to 2023 with (the youth prison)," committee Chairman Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican, told Carr. "I hope you will support us on that in your conversations with the governor."
Carr also mentioned that he faces a 16 percent vacancy rate among guards and correctional sergeants, a number that left Sen. Fred Risser, a Madison Democrat, astounded.
"How can you do your mission?" Risser said.
Carr said starting guards make $16 an hour. He believes they should be making about $22 an hour. He said Evers plans to address guard pay in his executive budget but didn't elaborate and no committee members pressed him for details.
Evers is expected to release his spending plan on Feb. 28.
Carr was one of two key Evers cabinet appointees set to face legislators on Wednesday. Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson was scheduled to address the Senate's transportation committee Wednesday afternoon. Republicans have been leery of Thompson's background as a lobbyist for the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin, which has advocated for raising taxes and fees to rebuild Wisconsin roads. Senate Republicans have resisted the idea of raising taxes or fees for road work.
