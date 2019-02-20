Royale rumble: ‘Apex Legends’ smashing ‘Fortnite’ records

File-This Sept. 10, 2018, file photo shows Tyler "Ninja" Blevins before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets in Detroit. For the first time since its meteoric rise, “Fortnite” is no longer a no-doubt victory royale atop the video game industry. “Apex Legends”, a battle royale from Electronic Arts, has stormed the market and smashed “Fortnite” records for downloads and viewership since its release three weeks ago. Blevins and other streaming stars have powered that surge, as has the emergence of an 18-year-old “Apex” superstar. Esports teams are already scrambling to sign talented players and invest long-term in the breakout title. Jose Juarez, File AP Photo