Lisa Borders steps down as head of Time’s Up organization

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, then WNBA president Lisa Borders addresses media members before Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics in Seattle. Borders, former president of the WNBA, who was named the head of Time's Up last year, says she has resigned as president and CEO of Time's Up, the gender equality initiative formed in 2018 in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood. Borders says in statement Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, that she is stepping aside "with deep regret" due to family issues. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo