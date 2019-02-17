Saudi crown prince arrives in Pakistan for regional visit

Pakistani motorcyclists pass by a billboard welcoming Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman displayed on the occasion of the visit by Saudi Arabia's crown prince to Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday evening on an official visit that is expected to include the signing of agreements for billions of dollars of investment in Pakistan. Anjum Naveed AP Photo