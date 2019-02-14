Feds tell Alfonso Ribeiro he can’t copyright ‘Carlton’ moves

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Alfonso Ribeiro arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the “Carlton” dance, which he’s suing two videogame makers over. The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed Wednesday in a motion to dismiss Ribeiro’s lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive, the makers of 2K Sports, which Ribeiro says illegally makes use of the dance. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision