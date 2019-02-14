Sununu to deliver biennial budget address

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is outlining his spending priorities for the next two years in a budget address to lawmakers.
Sununu, a Republican in his second term, is speaking before the Legislature on Thursday morning. In excerpts of his speech released by his office, Sununu says his budget is free of gimmicks, politics or new taxes. Highlights will include providing more school building aid to needy communities, student loan assistance initiatives and putting more money into the state's Rainy Day Fund.
The budget also will continue scheduled business tax cuts that Democrats have been trying to stop. Sununu says tax relief has boosted the economy and the state's economic competitiveness.
Unlike two years ago, Sununu now faces a House and Senate both controlled by Democrats.
