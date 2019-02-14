Papua New Guinea on hunt for 275 cars missing after APEC

In this Nov. 17, 2018, photo, a selection of Maserati cars, part of the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum transportation, are seen in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. About 270 cars are missing after the Nov. 2018 event or overdue. All 40 of the Maserati models have been accounted for. AAP via AP Mick Tsikas