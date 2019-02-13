Business

Mattress manufacturer donates premium mattresses to center

The Associated Press

February 13, 2019 11:16 PM

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

A Virginia-based bedding manufacturer has donated about $25,000 in premium mattresses to Vermont's Lund center.

Lund in South Burlington says it provides support and housing to expectant mothers and young families. WPTZ-TV reports Leesa Sleep employees stopped by the nonprofit Wednesday to help unwrap the 100 mattresses.

Leesa representative Jen-Ai Notman says the company hopes the mattresses will be a "place where these women and children feel safe and feel loved."

