Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life

This Nov. 29, 2018 photo shows an original April 23, 1949 copy of the New England Bulletin, a black-owned and operated weekly newspaper in Hartford, Conn. Old microfilm of this and other incarnations of the newspaper are being digitized so they can be available online as part of the United States Newspaper Program. This issue highlights the first person to take advantage of a Connecticut law that granted blacks equal membership to the Connecticut National Guard. Susan Haigh AP Photo