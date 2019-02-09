Lawsuit filed against CHI Health over on-call, overtime pay

Seven nurses who work in a Lincoln hospital have filed a lawsuit against CHI Health alleging the hospital is violating state and federal wage laws by not paying enough for on-call work.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the lawsuit filed this week seeks class-action status. All of the nurses so far named in the suit work as registered nurses or staff nurses in the interventional radiology department at CHI St. Elizabeth. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.
The lawsuit says nurses were paid between $2 to $4 an hour for on-call work, violating state and federal minimum wage requirements.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Nebraska's minimum wage is $9 an hour.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The lawsuit seeks back wages, retirement contributions and interest due, as well as other damages.
An email from CHI Health, based in Englewood, Colorado, said the system is "looking into all matters raised in that complaint and will handle all appropriately."
Comments