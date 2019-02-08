High court takes abortion vote, but key tests still to come

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, anti-abortion activists march outside the U.S. Supreme Court building, during the March for Life in Washington. Activists on both sides of the abortion debate react cautiously to a Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 Supreme Court vote blocking Louisiana from enforcing new abortion regulations, agreeing that the crucial tests of the court's stance are still to come. Jose Luis Magana AP Photo