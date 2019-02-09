North Dakota bills would improve medical marijuana access

North Dakota lawmakers are considering proposals that would make it easier for patients to get doctor approval for medical marijuana.
Advocates say getting approval has been an issue. One reason is that state law requires doctors who certify a patient to assert that medical marijuana will help that person. The medical community says that puts many doctors in an uncomfortable position.
A proposal that appears headed for a floor vote in the House would remove that requirement.
Another would add physician assistants to the list of medical professionals who can certify patients. The list currently includes physicians and advanced practice registered nurses.
Other proposals in the House would add edible products to the list of approved medical marijuana forms and would add to the list of approved qualifying medical conditions.
