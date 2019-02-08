Reports: Russian authorities make deal with Google

FILE- In this Dec. 17, 2018, file photo a woman walks past Google offices in New York. Russian news reports say that Google has agreed with national authorities to delete links to websites banned in Russia. The daily Vedomosti reported Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, that Google has reached an agreement with the Russian state media oversight agency, Roskomnadzor, to regularly receive updated lists of banned sites and delete links to them upon review. The newspaper says Google has already removed about 70 percent of the banned websites from its search results. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo