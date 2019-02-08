Hasbro: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Hasbro Inc. on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.
The toy maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $220.4 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.58 billion.
Hasbro shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 8 percent. The stock has fallen 12 percent in the last 12 months.
