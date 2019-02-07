South Africa leader in national speech looks toward election

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and speaker of the house, Baleka Mbete, right, arrive at parliament, behind a statue of Nelson Mandela, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 for the State Of The Nation address. Ramaphosa is set to give his second address to parliament just months before national elections seen by many as a referendum on his ruling African National Congress party. (Mike Hutchings, Pool via AP) Mike Hutchings AP