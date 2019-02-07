Tapestry: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $254.8 million.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.07 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.
The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.
Tapestry expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.60 per share.
Tapestry shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20 percent in the last 12 months.
