New drive to reduce lobster fishing gear to help rare whale

FILE - In this March 28, 2018 file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. Interstate fishing managers are starting the process of trying to reduce the amount of lobster fishing gear off the East Coast in an attempt to help save a declining species of the rare whale. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission announced on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, that it will consider options designed to reduce vertical lobster fishing lines in the water by as much as 40 percent. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo