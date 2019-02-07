Iran’s ‘revolution babies’ weigh their progress since 1979

Iranians born after the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and brought Shiite clerics to power represent a major force in the country today.
More than half of Iran's 80 million people are under 35.
They must deal with the legacy of their parents' uprising 40 years ago as Iran struggles anew under re-imposed U.S. economic sanctions after President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran's nuclear agreement with world powers last year.
For many of these "revolution babies," who've known the hard years of U.S.-led isolation and a bloody, eight-year war with Iraq, the objectives of the revolution are still elusive.
Farzad Farahani, a 22-year-old university student, says: "We had demands and still think those demands were fair, but the revolution failed to fully realize" them.
