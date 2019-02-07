BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Business

The Associated Press

February 07, 2019 03:07 PM

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Thursday

    Thu.       Wed.

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.9204     0.9204

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.16       1.21

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.50    15.45

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0575     2.0575

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.0495     1.0461

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3294     1.3180

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2248       2248

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4585       4585

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   49.52      49.52

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  161.63     161.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   75.72      75.72

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.70½       3.76 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.68¼       8.76 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 307.50       309.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.18¼       5.31 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.33¼        7.33¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.06½       3.06½

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .25¾         .25¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .30¼         .29¾

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.8556      0.8602

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7900        7900

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.8167      2.8003

 Gold Handy & Harman 1310.00    1314.20

 Silver Handy & Harman  15.698     15.834

 Lead per metric ton LME 2080.00    2091.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  24,000     24,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  805.00     822.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  797.30     819.90

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2332     1.2564

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   69.09       69.09

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   79.50      79.50

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.670     2.670

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

