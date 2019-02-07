BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu. Wed.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.9204 0.9204
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.16 1.21
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.50 15.45
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0575 2.0575
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.0495 1.0461
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3294 1.3180
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2248 2248
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4585 4585
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 49.52 49.52
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 161.63 161.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 75.72 75.72
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.70½ 3.76
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.68¼ 8.76
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 307.50 309.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.18¼ 5.31
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.33¼ 7.33¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.06½ 3.06½
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .25¾ .25¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30¼ .29¾
Aluminum per lb LME 0.8556 0.8602
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7900 7900
Copper Cathode full plate 2.8167 2.8003
Gold Handy & Harman 1310.00 1314.20
Silver Handy & Harman 15.698 15.834
Lead per metric ton LME 2080.00 2091.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 24,000 24,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 805.00 822.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 797.30 819.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2332 1.2564
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.09 69.09
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 79.50 79.50
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.670 2.670
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
