GM posts $8.1 billion 2018 profit on strong vehicle pricing

FILE- This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo shows a GMC Sierra pickup, left, and Denali in Detroit. General Motors' posted an $8.1 billion net profit last year as it got better prices for vehicles sold in the U.S., its most lucrative market. The performance was far better than the previous year, when the company lost $3.9 billion due to a giant tax accounting charge. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo