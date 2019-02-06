Not plane sailing: Jumbo jet crawls through Dutch fields

People take pictures as a self-propelled trailer transports a Boeing 747-400 plane through farmland from Schiphol Airport to a nearby hotel in Badhoevedorp, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. The Boeing is making its way, hardly at jet pace, to its final resting place in the garden of a hotel on the edge of Amsterdam. The 150-ton jumbo jet will take a total of five days to cover just a few kilometers (miles). The plane was formerly owned by Dutch flag carrier KLM and is being turned into a Boeing 747 Experience by the hotel's owner, a Dutch travel company. Peter Dejong AP Photo