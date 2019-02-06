Craigslist founder donates $15 million for journalism ethics

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Craig Newmark attend the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit red carpet at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The founder of Craigslist says he will donate $15 million to Columbia University and the Poynter Institute for separate efforts promoting ethics in journalism. The announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, establishes Newmark in the forefront of philanthropists focused on journalism, a cause he's supported with some $85 million in the past few years. AP, File Photo by Brad Barket/Invision