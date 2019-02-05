Business

Residents to vote on South Burlington tax increase

The Associated Press

February 05, 2019 11:29 PM

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

Residents of South Burlington will vote on whether to approve a tax increase during the upcoming Town Meeting Day.

The city says it hopes the tax increase will fund some major projects. WCAX-TV reports the city currently receives about $3.5 million from a local option tax, and South Burlington hopes to double the amount by raising the tax by 1 percent.

The new tax rate would bring South Burlington in line with many of Burlington's current tax rates.

Local restaurant manager Kyla Drew says the tax isn't make-or-break for her business, but feels unnecessary.

If voters approve the tax increase, it would ultimately have to receive approval from the state Legislature as it would require a change to the city charter.

