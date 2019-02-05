Business

Ralph Lauren: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 05, 2019 07:28 AM

FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo people pass the Polo Ralph Lauren store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Ralph Lauren Corp. reports financial results Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo people pass the Polo Ralph Lauren store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Ralph Lauren Corp. reports financial results Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo
FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo people pass the Polo Ralph Lauren store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Ralph Lauren Corp. reports financial results Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo
NEW YORK

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $120 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Ralph Lauren shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 9 percent. The stock has climbed slightly more than 4 percent in the last 12 months.

  Comments  