Consultant says Santee Cooper sale would pay off $8B debt

Four of the 15 offers made to buy South Carolina's state-owned utility met all the criteria set by the consultant lawmakers hired to review the bids.
The report from consultant ICF says three would pay off Santee Cooper's $8 billion of debt, much of it coming from two failed nuclear reactors.
The report did not identify the potential buyers or give details on the offers. A panel of lawmakers will study the bids this upcoming week.
Gov Henry McMaster wants to sell Santee Cooper. He says now there is no reason to delay the sale.
State Sen. Larry Grooms says the report shows the sale of Santee Cooper would have questionable value to customers and no value to state taxpayers. The Republican represents Moncks Corner where Santee Cooper is based.
