New Mexico to lead trade delegations to Germany, Mexico

New Mexico has announced it is leading trade delegations to Germany and Mexico as the state's Santa Teresa border region sees its exports rise.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico Economic Development Department and the New Mexico Trade Alliance are hosting trips to trade shows and offering grants to help businesses.
The state in March will lead trade delegations to a trade fair for hunting, shooting sports and equipment for outdoor activities in Nuremburg, Germany. In addition, New Mexico will take a delegation for a solar power event in Mexico City.
A delegation also will travel to Germany in April for a trade show on industrial technology.
