Owner says ex-Atlantic Club Casino Hotel sold

The owner of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel denies the shuttered property has been sold despite the filing of a notice of settlement last month.
The Press of Atlantic City reports that the Jan. 15 notice names the seller as Florida-based TJM Properties and the buyer as Jeffrey Smolinsky on behalf of North American Acquisitions.
A TJM spokesman told the newspaper that there is no active contract and he wasn't sure why the notice was filed. Smolinsky didn't return requests for comment.
No sale price was listed in the notice of settlement, a legal document that states a property is to be sold.
The Atlantic Club closed in 2014, the first of four Atlantic City casinos to go bust that year, and has nearly been sold several times since.
