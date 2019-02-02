Wyoming developer plans 70,000-square-foot convention center

A Wyoming developer plans to build a 70,000-square-foot hotel and convention center in the state's capital.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the $55 million project in south Cheyenne is expected to open in the summer of 2021.
The developers behind the project, 307 Land Development, say the facility will include a 150-bed hotel, a restaurant, convention space and a 36-lane bowling alley.
They plan to host concerts, basketball tournaments, trade shows and weddings in the complex's event space.
Visit Cheyenne CEO Darren Rudloff says a recent survey suggests that the area needs additional hotel and events space.
