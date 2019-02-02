Texas entertainment industry calls for more incentive funds

In this Thursday, 24, 2019 photo Amber Hunt works on building a set for an upcoming movie at the New Republic Studios in Austin, Texas. Backers of film and video game productions in Texas would like to see legislators earmark $60 million or more as a boost to the state’s entertainment industry. The Austin American-Statesman reports the taxpayer-funded effort, called the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program, narrowly escaped an attempt to kill it by some lawmakers during the 2017 Legislature. States including New Mexico, Louisiana and Georgia have mounted similar efforts to compete for such productions. Austin American-Statesman via AP Ricardo Brazziell