Investigation finds former lawmaker harassed assistant

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo, Sen. Kevin Ranker, a Democrat from Orcas Island, listens during a hearing in Olympia, Wash. An outside investigation, released by the Senate Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, into improper conduct allegations against the former senator found he sexually harassed a former legislative assistant and created a hostile work environment once she left to work for a state agency. Ranker, a Democrat from Orcas Island, resigned days before the 105-day legislative session started last month. Rachel La Corte, File AP Photo