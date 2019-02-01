Business

Mexican president unleashes labor unrest at border plants

By MARK STEVENSON Associated Press

February 01, 2019 12:50 PM

FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, workers gather outside a "maquiladora" for car accessories in Matamoros, Mexico. A mass strike at 48 “maquiladora” plants in Matamoros that broke out in mid-January of 2019, is heading for victory, bringing pay raises for laborers who make less than $1 an hour assembling auto components and TV sets for export to the United States.
MEXICO CITY

A mass strike at 48 "maquiladora," or manufacturer, plants in Mexico's border city of Matamoros is heading for victory.

As a result, laborers who make less than $1 an hour, or about 100 pesos a day, assembling auto components and TV sets for export to the United States should be seeing pay raises.

A labor battle broke out in mid-January after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decreed a doubling of the minimum wage in Mexico's border zones, apparently unaware that some union contracts at the maquiladora plants are indexed to minimum wage increases.

The decree sparked a wave of walkouts involving about 25,000 workers.

The maquiladoras claim the strikes threaten the very existence of their industry. Union leaders say those worries are overblown.

