Mexican president unleashes labor unrest at border plants

A mass strike at 48 "maquiladora," or manufacturer, plants in Mexico's border city of Matamoros is heading for victory.
As a result, laborers who make less than $1 an hour, or about 100 pesos a day, assembling auto components and TV sets for export to the United States should be seeing pay raises.
A labor battle broke out in mid-January after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decreed a doubling of the minimum wage in Mexico's border zones, apparently unaware that some union contracts at the maquiladora plants are indexed to minimum wage increases.
The decree sparked a wave of walkouts involving about 25,000 workers.
The maquiladoras claim the strikes threaten the very existence of their industry. Union leaders say those worries are overblown.
