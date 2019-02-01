Baylor investigates 3 alleged rapes reported at student dorm

Baylor University is investigating three allegations of rape at a residence hall involving the same individuals.
Campus police crime logs show the string of sexual assaults reported on Monday occurred at the Waco campus' South Russell Hall since December.
Baylor spokeswoman Tonya Hudson says the cases were referred to the university's Title IX office, which investigates sexual assault claims under the federal law barring gender-based discrimination in schools. She says she doesn't know if the reports are under criminal investigation.
The reports follow a slew of accusations that the country's largest Baptist university has failed to properly investigate sexual assault allegations involving students. Baylor University settled a federal lawsuit last year involving a woman who said she was drugged and gang raped by members of the football team.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments