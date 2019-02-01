Fix coming for Apple’s FaceTime

FILE - In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, speaks about group FaceTime during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple says it has fixed the internal bug that led to people being able to eavesdrop on others while using its group video chat feature. It plans to turn the service back on next week via a software update. The bug allowed many iPhone users to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo