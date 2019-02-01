Child care advocates create fund to help Lincoln families

Child care advocates in Lincoln have created a fund to help more families access quality child care.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lincoln Littles Early Childcare Fund provides local families tuition help for qualifying child care providers in the city. Such providers include nonprofits, home-based child care businesses and child care centers.
The fund seeks to help families that make up to $51,000 a year but don't qualify for subsidies.
Michelle Suarez heads the early childhood education arm of Prosper Lincoln, an initiative of the Lincoln Community Foundation. She says child care costs for infants and toddlers average about $1,000 a month.
The project is a partnership between the Lincoln foundation and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. The Buffett Early Childhood Fund and the Kellogg Foundation have also given the fund $750,000 in seed money.
