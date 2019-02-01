Grammys launch initiative aiding women producers, engineers

This photo combo of file photos shows Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber. The Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion is a launching a new initiative to create and expand more opportunities to female music producers and engineers. The academy announced The Producer & Engineer Inclusion Initiative on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, which asks that musicians, labels and others consider at least two female producers or engineers when working on a project. More than 200 have already pledged, including Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Pearl Jam, Pharrell and Ariana Grande. AP, File Willy Sanjuan, Jordan Strauss, Evan Agostini/Invision