Business

Merck 4Q powered by cancer treatment sales

The Associated Press

February 01, 2019 06:05 AM

FILE - This May 1, 2018 file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports earnings Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
FILE - This May 1, 2018 file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports earnings Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
FILE - This May 1, 2018 file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports earnings Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
KENILWORTH, N.J.

Merck is reporting better than expected profits for the fourth quarter with revenue jumping 4.6 percent.

The drugmaker swung to a fourth-quarter net income of $1.83 billion, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share, a penny better than expected according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $11 billion, slightly better than expected.

Merck & Co., based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.57 to $4.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.2 billion to $44.7 billion.

Shares are up 2 percent before the opening bell Friday.

  Comments  