Merck 4Q powered by cancer treatment sales

Merck is reporting better than expected profits for the fourth quarter with revenue jumping 4.6 percent.
The drugmaker swung to a fourth-quarter net income of $1.83 billion, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share, a penny better than expected according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $11 billion, slightly better than expected.
Merck & Co., based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.57 to $4.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.2 billion to $44.7 billion.
Shares are up 2 percent before the opening bell Friday.
